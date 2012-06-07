Highway superintendent praises crews for accomplishments of his first few months in office

Six months into his new job as Public Works commissioner and Highway Department supervisor, Jay Card Jr. is praising his workers for the accomplishments they have achieved, including tackling much of the work of bringing the Senior Activity Center into compliance with Suffolk County Department of Health Services.

Besides interior work on the kitchen, workers installed a new septic system on the grounds.

Mr. Card hasn’t had an opportunity to update a report he gave to the Town Board in April of his department’s accomplishments in the first 100 days of his administration but he said last week that many of the projects he reported as “in progress” then have been completed.

Reporting that he had received many calls thanking him for doing “a nice job,” he said the credit belongs to those in the department who have done the work.

“I always ask [callers] to stop and thank the men when they see them working,” he said. “In reality, I have not done any of the work,” Mr. Card said.

He also had praise for his predecessor, Mark Ketcham, “for a smooth transition period.”

Among the projects he listed as completed or nearing completion are:

• Removing brush from the sides of the roads at Ram Island Causeways, Ram Island, Silver Beach, Shorewood and Hay Beach;

• Installing 12 storm drains at East View, Worthy Way, West Neck Road, Dinah Rock Road, Hudson Avenue, Bay Shore Drive and Tarkettle Road;

• Instituting a new wood-cutting program on town-owned properties, opening them on weekends;

• Dredging Hay Beach Pond;

• Investigating the use of beet juice as an alternative to salt applications on icy roadways;

• Servicing 16 storm drains and using the street sweeper to clean roadways throughout the Island;

• Creating a detailed storm drain location plan for the GIS program in compliance with the federally mandated MS4 stormwater runoff program;

• Working on plans for drainage projects at East Brander Parkway, North Ram Island Drive and Lilliput Lane.

The Highway Department will be putting notices on front doors to tell property owners that they should contact Mr. Card about any concerns that workers might address in their neighborhoods.

Among the Public Works projects he listed as either completed or underway, in addition to the Senior Activity Center are:

• An upgraded roof with insulation on the Legion Hall/Youth Center building;

• A new boiler at the Legion Hall;

• A new bench at Menhaden Lane;

• Enlargement of the plateau at the Shelter Island Country Club;

• Cleanup at Dickerson Park; and

• Ongoing checking of all town-owned buildings to assure they are in good condition.

At the Recycling Center, Mr. Card said workers rented a screening plant for a month in late winter to process leaves, transforming them into salable topsoil and ground brush into two grades of landscaping mulch. Mr. Card is exploring new outlets for the town’s recyclable commodities. He also said he had spent time developing a new footing plan for the Recycling Center roof and a cover for the “goody” pile.

Mr. Card praised his secretary, Debra Speeches, saying she is doing “a great job.” Both he and Ms. Speeches are new to their roles and both are “learning on the job,” he told the Town Board recently.