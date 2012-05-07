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Sports

Great season for Shelter Island Little Leaguers

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The 2012 Shelter Island Little League team (above.) Nicholas Young (below) slamming one in the June 18 Little League game against Mattituck/Cutchogue at home on Shelter Island. Bottom, Walter Richards guarding home plate and tagging the runner out in a 6-5 victory over Mattitauk/Cutchogue. After that win, the team’s record stood at 7 wins, 5 losses.
ELEANOR P. LABROZZI PHOTOS