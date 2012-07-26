George L. Papini of Shelter Island died at Eaastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport on July 23, 2012. He was 82.

Born in New York City on August 2, 1929 to George and Anna (née Martini) Papini, he was an Army veteran and had a long career with Grumman as a structural engineer.

George was a member of the Maidstone Gun Club in East Hampton and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. He collected and sold knives and guns, was an avid hunter and also enjoyed airplanes, motorcycles, cars and boats. He will be remembered as an excellent craftsman.

A resident of Shelter Island since 1985, he moved here permanently from Bellmore in 1993.

He is survived by his wife Rosemarie (née Fiorelli); four children: Laurette Rezny, Nancy Papini, Diane (Dana) Pettit and George (Michelle) Papini; nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 26 from 1 to 5 p.m. at The Shelter Island Funeral Home with prayers by Father Peter DeSanctis.

In lieu of flowers, donations to a favorite charity would be appreciated by the family.