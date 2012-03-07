Gardening Column: What’s in bloom now — Day lilies and more day lilies

If there were the equivalent of a “state flower” for Shelter Island, it would surely be the day lily, or to be horticulturally correct, hemerocallis, since day lilies, as gardeners know, are not lilies. Years ago, before Route 114 was widened, they lined the road almost from one ferry to the other. In late June and early July, it made for a wonderful sight. Now that they’ve been paved over, we have bicycles instead. But presumably, that makes people who ride bicycles happy, even if it does not please gardeners.

Day lilies, according to at least one catalog, are “the plants every gardener dreams of.” Well, maybe. They are hardy, need little care and because there are early, middle and late varieties, if you plan wisely, or buy a “collection,” you can have a long blooming season instead of a lot of green. Since there are now hybrids that “rebloom,” that can make the season even longer. And they do come in an unusually wide range of colors and bi-colors — there are gold and orange shades, pink, lavender and purple, red, white and yellow.

Their only drawback, really, but it is an important one, is that they barely work as cut flowers. Although each stem has many buds, as the flowers open, each bloom only lasts a day, and yes, that’s how they got their name, from the Greek, “beautiful for a day.” As a consequence, if you cut any for vases, you either lose the bloom of the buds without color yet, or you have to wait until there’s only one or two flowers left on the stem. If you’re big on bringing flowers indoors, and I am, this is a genuine drawback.

But hemerocallis lovers are undaunted. The American Hemerocallis Society has sectional groups all over the country and hosts endless day lily events. They’re a passionate bunch, much like rose lovers. A brand new hybrid can cost several hundred dollars a plant. In fact, you can tell the age of a hybrid by its price. The “old standbys” are cheaper than the newer varieties, at both the wholesale and the retail levels. Stella D’Oro, for example, a favorite that’s been around forever, is $5.50 each wholesale and $8 each at White Flower Farm. The much newer Going Bananas (yes, it’s yellow) goes for $7.50 wholesale and $15.95 each at White Flower Farm.

I do like the yellow ones, and Stella D’Oro, if you want shorter stems, a little under a foot, or Hyperion at 45 inches are excellent choices. For a white, try Bodacious Returns or Sunday Gloves. Yes, I know, the names are unbearable, but what can you do… If you want a good pink, try Rosy Returns, $17.95 each at WFF, or Catherine Woodbury. I find the bi-colors a little flashy, although they always seem fine in other people’s gardens. If you like them and have space, since I think they really require a little distance, good choices are Franz Hals and Strutters Ball. The latter name makes my point, I think.

At any rate, whichever variety you choose, buy enough to “make a statement.” Day lilies are bedding plants; two or three in a perennial border don’t really pay their way — they’re meant to be seen by the bed-full. And do try the rebloomers, as well as some of the newer types, which are billed as “fragrant.” I haven’t gone there yet, not having enough sun, so I can’t comment personally.

But if you have, be in touch.