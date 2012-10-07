From our files: This week in Shelter Island history

10 YEARS AGO

Making your electric meter run in reverse

A house on Cartwright Road became one of the forerunners using solar power on Shelter Island that resulted in the Long Island Power Authority meter running backwards at time, feeding energy into the grid. The owners of the house at the time, Melanie Stassny and Jacqueline Black, were determined not to increase their carbon footprint and made installation of solar panels on their house a major part of their renovation.

POSTSCRIPT: North Ferry was one of the early commercial users of solar power and last year Shelter Island Hardware in the Heights put solar panels on half the roof, with plans to extend it as money allowed. The Waterways Management Advisory Committee and Town Board are looking at a proposal for a tidal turbine its inventor maintains would not only cut electricity costs but could pour money back into town coffers.

20 YEARS AGO

LILCO reneges on tax promise

In 1989, the town entered into an agreement with the Long Island Lighting Company letting it install a transmission line across the Island to connect the North and South forks. The town would gain tax revenue, estimated to be more than $275,000. But in 1992, Supervisor Hoot Sherman announced that only $63,000 had been paid into town coffers and about $86,000 was expected in the next year. That had town officials seething. They said they entered into the agreement for the transmission line in good faith and LILCO was failing to maintain its part of the bargain.

POSTSCRIPT: After dissatisfaction with LILCO practices spread throughout Long Island, the Long Island Power Authority replaced LILCO with promises of rate relief. But with subsidies that have kicked in over the past several years, many LIPA customers continue to complaint about high rates.

30 YEARS AGO

Tax assessment roll rises past $24 million

The tentative 1982 town assessment roll showed a total assessed valuation of more than $24 million that also reflected tax-exempt properties belonging to churches and charitable organizations. But the number was calculated prior to tax grievance day on which those who objected to their assessments could bring their arguments to a board that would render a final judgment.

POSTSCRIPT: This year, tax grievance day in May saw only three people turn up in person while 34 others grieved their taxes in writing. Decisions by the town’s Board of Assessment Review have been determined and those who grieved their taxes will shortly received notifications of rulings.

40 YEARS AGO

Town Board plans recycling program

After hearing another plea from a resident for a recycling program, Supervisor Thomas Jernick promised that the town would move ahead as “much as we can, as quickly as we can.” Jane Lawyer of Menantic Road had placed a box for recycling aluminum cans at the dump but it disappeared. She appealed to the board to take action.

POSTSCRIPT: Today, people are more environmentally aware and recycling is the way of the world. Public Works Commissioner Jay Card Jr. is exploring new outlets for recycling commodities.