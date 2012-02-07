From our files: This week in Shelter Island history

10 YEARS AGO

DEC accepts environmental study results

The Heights Property Owners Corporation won clearance from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for its sewage treatment plant when the DEC accepted the final environmental analysis of current and future plant operations. The plant went into operation in 1986 after the DEC pressured HPOC to stop discharging raw sewage into the bay, but for years, it was having difficulty meeting state limits for effluent flows and pollutants.

POSTSCRIPT: In the last year, HPOC has explored the possibility of tying into the Greenport sewer system, although the village rejected that proposal in light of the North Fork Environmental Council’s concerns about pipes that would have to be run underwater between the two municipalities. HPOC is currently exploring the possibility of extending sewer service to Bridge Street where individual septic systems owned by merchants and residents are proving inadequate.

20 YEARS AGO

Editorial hails proper July 4 celebration

The Reporter editorial in the July 2, 1992, issue hailed the fact that the Chamber of Commerce fireworks that year would actually occur on July 4, with these words: “In these days of shifting three-day holiday observances, that’s no small thing. We’re old fashioned. We thing the 4th should be celebrated on the 4th, not the third, fifth or whatever.

POSTSCRIPT: While the Independence Day celebration is one that doesn’t move to a Monday, we wonder what the editorial’s author might think about this year’s fireworks occurring on July 14. Fireworks well after July 4 has become a tradition in order to avoid conflict with the nesting and fledgling phase of piping plover colonies on the nearby North Fork.

30 YEARS AGO

Union Chapel sermon by Southold minister

The Rev. Alexander Sime of Southold Presbyterian Church was slated to be the guest speaker at Union Chapel on Sunday, July 4, 1982. His subject was “Which Way America?” The advance story tells us nothing about what the good reverend intended to talk about.

POSTSCRIPT: In this political year, we suspect many are thinking about the same subject as they ponder the November elections.

40 YEARS AGO

Class of ‘72, largest in Island’s history

Shelter Island School graduated 31 students at commencement exercises in 1972. That represented the largest graduating class to date. Larry Lechmanski, who today serves as a Shelter Island fire commissioner, was the class valedictorian. His topic was “Infinite Islands” and he spoke about individuals who, based on past experiences, tried to protect themselves from relationships with others, comparing that to people who live on an island and feel that physical isolation protects them from change. He said the media and easier traveling as well as education had all enriched the lives of Islanders.

POSTSCRIPT: Last weekend, 16 students graduated from Shelter High School. Valedictorian Ariana Loriz encouraged her classmates to follow their own dreams and dare to make mistakes and learn from them. Don’t waste time trying to find yourself, she said. Instead create you own place in the world by pursuing your own interests and doing what makes you happy.