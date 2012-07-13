Editorial: A lesson in hope

There’s not a lot of good news out there about how things are going for this country. The relentless processes that for decades now have been making the rich richer and middle class and the poor even poorer have rent the fabric of the country. Most people are stressed and some are abandoning traditions and institutions that once held us all together as a nation.

Marriage, family, church or synagogue, pride in one’s job — these are fading away as important elements in American life for great swaths of people all across the country. Many of those institutions have failed them. They are cynical.

That bleak picture doesn’t hold true everywhere, of course.

Shelter Island is one of those places where a sense of community pride and concern about others continues to thrive. Go to a Shelter Island School Board meeting, for example, and you might come away with a sense of hope.

On Monday night, seventh grade schooner trip chaperones Jim Theinert, a substitute teacher, and Ian Kanarvogel, a school aide, reported to the School Board on the trip aboard the Alabama that 20 kids — 11 from Shelter Island and 9 from Fishers — took from New London to Vineyard Haven and back June 4 to 8.

The schooner trip is not just an annual event for the Island’s seventh graders. It’s a rite of passage that has been going on for years now.

As Mr. Kanarvogel put it, the seventh graders “go away as kids and come back as friends and adults,” people who care about each other and know how to work together to keep things running smoothly.

“The seventh grade kids were not happy to leave,” said Mr. Theinert, who was formally hired at the meeting Monday to join the school faculty as a math teacher. He said some of the kids had not been eager to make the voyage but he and Mr. Kanarvogel “had to pull them off the boat” when it returned to New London.

As a working crew, the kids had to haul sail, coil lines, weigh an 800-pound anchor, polish brass fixtures, make up their own bunks, wash the dishes and swab the deck. A poorly made-up bunk meant the young sailor had to clean up the bathroom. A lot of the nautical work — raising and lowering the sails and the anchor, especially — required intensive teamwork.

Helping to prepare meals and do the dishes taught kids how much work their moms did for their families every night, the chaperones said.

There were no cellphones or computers aboard the Alabama. There were no showers. The ship, built in 1926, operates just the way any Gloucester schooner operated a century ago. It needs all hands to share a common purpose.

What a great lesson that is in a nation that has lost so much of its soul to cynicism, mindlessness and selfishness.