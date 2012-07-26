Cops: Island arrests made by DWI Task Force

Shelter Island and Sag Harbor police, participating in the Suffolk County District Attorney’s East End DWI Task Force, arrested three motorists between Saturday, July 21 at 8 p.m. and Sunday morning, July 22 at 4 a.m. during random patrol checks and two checkpoints, one on South Ferry Road and another on West Neck Road.

The Task Force also assisted Shelter Island Bay Constables with the arrests of two people charged with boating while intoxicated.

All five defendants were held overnight and arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding.

Allison M. Kloepfer, 25, of Guilford, Connecticut was charged with DWI, failure to stay in lane, failure to keep right and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. The defendant was released on $500 bail.

Joseph H. Sidorowicz, 46, of Southampton and Mark L. Berger, 50, of Montauk were charged with DWI and refusing a pre-screen test. Mr. Sidorowicz was released on his own recognizance; Mr. Berger was released on $500 bail.

Peter Ferguson, 34, of Dorset, Vermont was charged with boating while intoxicated and having no navigation lights. He was released on $250 bail.

Fred O. Schoenstein, 28, of Greenport was charged with boating while intoxicated, having no navigation lights and no life preserver on board. He was released on his own recognizance.

On Wednesday, July 18 at about noon, police arrested Blaize Zabel, 22, of Shelter Island for violating an active order of protection — a charge of criminal contempt in the 1st degree. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court in front of Judge Westervelt.

Bail was set at $10,000 and he was remanded to Suffolk County jail.

Colin F. Shanley, 53, of Patchogue was arrested on Thursday, July 19 at 4 p.m. following a police investigation into a fight on July 14. He was charged with assault in the 3rd degree and released on his own recognizance.

On Friday, July 20 at about 1 p.m., Barry Osmun, 72, of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey was stopped by police on Shore Road for failure to stay in lane and to keep to the right and subsequently charged with aggravated DWI. He was arraigned in front of Judge Westervelt and released on his own recognizance.

SUMMONSES

Two motorists were ticketed on Smith Street and Manwaring Road for failure to stop at a stop sign. One driver was given a summons on West Neck Road for failure to stop. Two tickets were issued to boaters off Crescent Beach — one for operating an registered boat and one for an unregistered boat and for towing a person without an observer.

TCOs issued 25 tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

Marion G. Curko of Shelter Island was backing out of a parking space at the Center post office and didn’t see Laurie F. Dolphin of New York City, who was attempting to enter a parking spot next to hers. There was more than $1,000 damage to the rear right side of Ms. Curko’s vehicle and the driver’s side of Ms. Dolphin’s.

Sharon A. Gibbs of Shelter Island was making a right turn into a driveway off Congdon Road when the front left steering linkage failed, causing the undercarriage to hit the pavement and the tire to hit the front driver’s-side quarter panel, causing over $1,000 in damage.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported a landlord/tenant problem to police on July 17 for information purposes.

Fireworks were reported being set off in the Center on July 18 but were not located by police.

A petit larceny was reported in the Heights on July 18.

A caller reported a speeding boat and jet skier in West Neck Harbor on July 18. Police located a boat pulling an inflatable jet ski. Everything was in order.

A child welfare check was conducted on July 18.

On July 20, a burglary was reported in Menantic.

A landlord/tenant dispute was reported to police on July 20; the caller was advised it was a civil matter.

A Tarkettle caller reported a boat speeding in a creek; police located the owner of the boat, who was advised about the 5 mph limit in a creek.

On July 21 an extra patrol was requested on Winthrop Road in the Center due to speeding vehicles. A speed sign for the area was also suggested.

Police were told on July 21 by a caller in the Heights that people were wading in the water along the shoreline. Police located the waders who wanted to walk the entire Island shoreline over the weekend.

A rowboat caught in the tide off West Neck was towed by police back to a dock on July 21.

On July 21 police observed a dog in a vehicle parked in Shorewood with the window open only 6 inches. The driver was given literature about dog safety and how quickly a vehicle can heat up in the summer.

A Silver Beach resident reported on July 21 that a dog at large tried to bite her when she walked by. Police spoke to the owner.

Three noise complaints were received on July 21 and 22. At 9:15 p.m. on July 21, loud music from a wedding was reported at the Ram’s Head Inn. The manager advised the DJ to lower the volume. A second call about the volume was received at 11 p.m.; the music had ended when police arrived.

At 10:45 p.m., loud music was reported at the Island Boatyard; it had ended when police arrived. On July 22 at 12:19 a.m., there was a complaint about the music at Sunset Beach; police were delayed in responding due to another call. Numerous calls followed by 3:35 a.m. The manager lowered the volume again. Police stayed in the area and the sound remained low until it stopped at 4 a.m., according to the police report.

A caller reported being harassed while walking on a beach in Montclair below the high tide mark. Later in the day another caller said a property owner asked her to leave the beach because she was on private property. According to the police report, she was also walking below the high tide line.

A dog was reported at large in the Center on July 22; the owner was located and the dog returned. The next day a dog at large on North Ferry Road was picked up by police and the owner contacted.

A extra police patrol was requested for the Village of Dering Harbor on weekends due to speeding on Shore Road.

A boat broke away from its mooring in West Neck Harbor on July 23; the owner was notified.

On July 23 police observed a skateboarder wearing dark clothing at night on Route 114 and obstructing traffic. The person was stopped and advised to wear visible clothing on dark roadways.

An unknown person knocked on a Silver Beach resident’s door at 11:25 p.m. on July 23 and asked to use the phone because of a disabled boat. The resident refused entry and called the police. The boat owner and disabled boat were located; the boat will be moved.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to three automatic fire alarms at residences during the week. There was no sign of fire in two cases; an alarm malfunction set off the third alarm.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported seven individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on July 18, 19, 20 and 21.

One person was medevaced by a Suffolk Police Aviation Unit to Stony Brook University Hospital on July 18. A team responded to a call on July 21 but transportation was refused.

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.