Camp Adventure at Quinipet needs housing for staff

Shelter Islanders, who have always opened their hearts and homes to people in need, are once again being asked to assist by housing staff members for Camp Adventure from August 11 through 17, when the program serving pediatric cancer patients and their siblings takes place at Camp Quinipet.

While the Quinipet facilities can accommodate the 134 campers, there is only space for 82 of the more than 100 staffers, creating the need for off-campus housing for at least 18 staff members, according to volunteer Pat Toy. Initially the program was at Camp DeWolfe in Wading River before being relocated to Camp Quinipet in 2000.

The camp, run by the American Cancer Society, provides an annual respite for patients between the ages of 6 and 8, as well as their brothers and sisters. For one week, these children are able to focus on things other than cancer and act like kids at summer camp.

Ms. Toy, who lives in Oceanside, has been volunteering at the camp since her daughter, Betsy, was diagnosed with leukemia in 1990 at age 19. Both Betsy and her mother then became involved with Camp Adventure. Three years later, Betsy went on to marry David Schowerer, who Ms. Toy calls “a very special young man,” on the day she died. Ms. Toy and Betsy’s sister Margaret Toy-Goodwin have continued to work with the program as their schedules allow.

“Camp was a place where I could be with people who understood,” Ms. Toy-Goodwin said about her opportunity to attend, initially as a camper, after her sister died. She was 11 when Betsy was diagnosed and 14 when her sister died.“It kind of messes with your teenage life,” she said.

“Involvement with the camp has been good for us,” Ms. Toy said. “For me and Margaret, it honors Betsy,” she said.

Ms. Toy coordinates the annual off-campus housing needs. She hesitates to reach out to those who have hosted before because she thinks it’s an imposition. But many do volunteer to repeat the experience, she said, such as Jeanne Woods and her husband Ken, who have been hosting Camp Adventure staffers for the past three years.

“She’s overwhelmed our staff,” Ms. Toy said.

“It’s a wonderful experience,” Ms. Woods said. She first heard about the need from the church bulletin at Our Lady of the Isle. The Woods decided to volunteer housing because of their experience with a friend’s daughter who was diagnosed with Wilms tumor, malignant cells in the kidney, when she was 3 years old. Ms. Woods’ children were baby sitters for the girl, who did recover, and years later the young woman was able to be a bridesmaid for both the Woods’ daughters, and they reciprocated when she got married.

“Anything I can do in that regard I knew would be a positive experience,” Ms. Woods said about the decision to open her house to camp staffers. “Never did they take advantage of the hospitality,” she said. “But the person who deserves the credit is my husband,” she said. “I come up with these harebrained schemes and he goes along with them.”

The first time the Woods opened their door to the camp staff, Ms. Woods said she wasn’t sure what to expect. Two staffers arrived at her home to leave their gear and left for camp. They arrived back at the house between 10:30 and 11 p.m., exhausted from being on their feet all day. She initially offered them coffee and cookies, which they politely refused. But when she offered wine and then ice packs for their aching feet, they immediately bonded and, “We were like friends for life,” she said.

“What I received was way more than I ever gave,” she said.

Her advice to anyone considering hosting is to “just go with it.” Some staffers will want to talk at the end of a long day. Others will want nothing but a hot shower and bed, she said. They generally leave early in the morning before breakfast and arrive back late in the evening exhausted and in need of sleep.

“Let them lead and just be open to it,” she said. “These people are giving up a week of their vacation time to help those kids and vacation time is like gold,” she said, praising the volunteers.

According to the Camp’s co-director Melissa Fermes, all campers participate in a new “camp spirit” program that gives the children opportunities to talk about whatever is on their minds, whether it’s coping with their illnesses or other issues. Campers, who are generally surrounded by medical personnel and parents in their regular lives, get to learn social skills, she said, by interacting with other children. Ms. Firmes read about Camp Adventure 17 years go when she was working as a teacher and decided to volunteer.

“It became my whole life and it changed my life,” Ms. Firmes said. “I had no idea of how powerful it was going to be. I was honored to be in the presence of people going through the hardest time in their lives,” she said.

What she learned from the experience is, “There’s a difference between life and death and bananas,” she said, explaining that most of what people agonize about is as insignificant as bananas as opposed to coping with a life-threatening illness.

When she’s not at camp in August, she’s employed in New York City as a social worker with Federation Employment and Guidance Service, a nonprofit health and human service organization.

She compares her week at camp each year to going to a chiropractor: “I get an adjustment and it reminds me of what’s important in life.”

If you’re willing to offer housing to a camp staff member, you can reach Ms. Toy at 516-764-7874 or 516-316-4423.

jlane@timesreview.com