Building owner agrees to work on parking plan submitted by Bridgehampton Bank for proposed branch

Facing Town Board criticism of a parking plan that was developed by Bridgehampton National Bank’s architect, the owner of property where the bank plans to open a branch on Route 114 told Town Board members on Tuesday that she was open to changing the layout.

Landlord Karen Boltax, who runs gallery in the building in the Center that formerly occupied the space the bank will take over, said she had never seen the parking plan submitted by the architect but she and bank representatives would work on a redesign to maximize parking spaces.

Ms. Boltax was accompanied at the Town Board work session by bank facilities manager Debbie Cosgrove and Patricia Blake, an East Moriches attorney hired to represent the bank.

For more about the bank’s plans, see this week’s July 19 Reporter.