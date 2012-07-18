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Business

Building owner agrees to work on parking plan submitted by Bridgehampton Bank for proposed branch

By Julie Lane

JULIE LANE PHOTO | Building owner Karen Boltax (standing) discusses parking plans for the Bridgehampton National Bank branch due to open on Route 114 by the end of the year. Looking over the plans at Tuesday’s Town Board work session were (from left) Councilwoman Chris Lewis and Councilmen Peter Reich, Paul Shepherd and Ed Brown. Supervisor Jim Dougherty was absent.

Facing Town Board criticism of a parking plan that was developed by Bridgehampton National Bank’s architect, the owner of property where the bank plans to open a branch on Route 114 told Town Board members on Tuesday that she was open to changing the layout.

Landlord Karen Boltax, who runs gallery in the building in the Center that formerly occupied the space the bank will take over, said she had never seen the parking plan submitted by the architect but she and bank representatives would work on a redesign to maximize parking spaces.

Ms. Boltax was accompanied at the Town Board work session by bank facilities manager Debbie Cosgrove and Patricia Blake, an East Moriches attorney hired to represent the  bank.

For more about the bank’s plans, see this week’s July 19 Reporter.