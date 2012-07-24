Bucks win 7-1 against Southampton to move into tie for first place

In a briefly rain-interrupted game, the Shelter Island Bucks defeated the Southampton Breakers at home Tuesday night 7-1, emerging in a tie for first place with the North Fork Ospreys. Statistically, the Osprey’s lead by .04 percentage points.

While the Bucks were battling their way up from third place Tuesday night, the Ospreys dropped two games to the Westhampton Aviators, 7-1 and 4-3.

The Bucks now have a 22-16 record, while the Ospreys are 21-15.

The two teams meet head-to-head in Southold Friday night in a make up game after being rained out last Friday.

In the meantime, the Bucks are due to entertain the Sag Harbor Whalers at home Thursday night at 5 p.m., while the Ospreys meet the Center Moriches Battlecats on Wednesday night and the Riverhead Tomcats Thursday night.

The top four teams make the playoffs, which begin Saturday with the first place team facing off against the fourth place team and the second and third place teams battling one another in a best-of-three series. The two winners will emerge to play one another for the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball LeagueCchampionship.

The league champion will go on to battle for the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League championship in early August.