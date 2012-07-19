Bucks game rained out, tightening schedule as season nears end and playoffs loom

The Shelter Island Bucks, who look certain to make the league playoffs that begin next week, were up 3-0 over the Riverhead Tomcats Wednesday night when foul weather interrupted the game that has now been rescheduled for Sunday.

The challenge now is that the Bucks will have to play four games over a 24-hour period Saturday and Sunday to make up for rain-interrupted games.

The Bucks face the Southampton Breakers at 3 p.m. Saturday in Southampton, where the Bucks were leading 7-4 when that July 15 game had to be called because of rain. Following the 3 p.m. game, the two teams will meet at 5 p.m. for another game.

On Sunday, the game that started in Riverhead between the Bucks and Tomcats will resume on Shelter Island. Starting time is currently 2 p.m. although Coach Joe Burke said he is trying to get the start time for that game moved up to 1 p.m. Check the League’s Bucks website for changes by clicking here.

Following the conclusion of that game, the Bucks and Tomcats will play a second game on Sunday.

Also adding pressure on the Bucks during the final days of the regular season, they will start the weekend marathon with a 7 p.m. Friday game in Southold against the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League-leading North Fork Ospreys.

The Bucks on Thursday, July 19 were one game out of first place with a 19-14 record while the first-place Ospreys a posting a 19-12 record.

The Bucks will have two games remaining in their regular season schedule, a 5 p.m. game Tuesday against Southampton and a 5 p.m. game on Thursday against Sag Harbor, also on Shelter Island. The playoffs of the top four teams would be played on July 28 and 29 with a game on July 30 if necessary.

Students from the Perlman Music Program will be performing the National Anthem on Tuesday and are expected to play another selection or two that night.