Bucks 2 games behind Ospreys, remain in playoff contention

The Shelter Island Bucks on Sunday split a doubleheader with the Riverhead Tomcats, leaving them both two games behind the league leading North Fork Ospreys in the Hamptons divisional standings.

In the first game of the afternoon, the continuation of a rain-delayed game played in Riverhead last week and called with the Bucks ahead 3-0, the battle went into extra innings at 5-5. Bucks third baseman Zach Collette broke the stalemate in the top of the 12th with a double to center that drove in what would be the two winning runs.

Although both teams were a full two games behind the Ospreys on Monday, although the Bucks were .03 percentage points behind the Tomcats, giving the Riverhead team second place.

The Bucks have games scheduled at home against Southampton on Tuesday at 5 p.m. and Sag Harbor on Thursday at 5 p.m., both on Shelter Island. There’s still an game to be made up against the North Fork Ospreys that had to be cancelled last Friday because of rain.

The top four teams will compete in playoff games beginning July 28 with the victors of those games going on to play each other for the league championship.

The league champion will go on to compete with other winners in the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League championship in early August.