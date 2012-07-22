Bravo executive Andy Cohen visits Shelter Island Library

Friday Night Dialogues at the Shelter Island Library continued this Friday with Andy Cohen, who shared stories from his new book, “Most Talkative: Stories from the Front Lines of Pop Culture.”

TV executive, on-air personality, pundit, blogger and author, Mr. Cohen is executive vice president of talent development at Bravo cable TV network, a subsidiary of NBC Universal and star of his own nightly, live program, “Watch What Happens Live,” now in its seventh season, as well as many Bravo reunion shows.

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From a young age, Mr. Cohen knew one thing: he loved television. He began his career as a CBS News producer — “The Early Show,” “48 Hours” and “CBS This Morning” became the head of original programming for the cable network, TRIO, and joined Bravo in 2005. He is also a blogger on pop culture, television, media and his own daily life, as well as a recurring commentator on pop culture for CNN and other media outlets. He received an Emmy award in 2010 for “Top Chef,” a Peabody Award in 2004 for the TRIO documentary, “The N-Word,” and in 2010, TV Guide named him — along with Oprah Winfrey, Tina Fey and John Stewart — as one of the “25 Most Powerful People in Television.”

Copies of Mr. Cohen’s books were available for purchase and signing with proceeds benefiting the library.

Mr. Cohen will be followed by ABC-TV meteorologist and author, Bill Evans on July 27, Shelter Island author Jeff Baron on August 3 and CNN meteorologist Bonnie Schneider on August 10.

All Friday Night Dialogues are free and open to all.

For more information, call the library at 749-0042.