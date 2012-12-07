Brandensteins to be honored at Shelter Island Historical Society's big summer event

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s annual fundraising event, “One Enchanged Evening,” will be held on Saturday, July 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Paard Hill Farm. The cocktail reception will be hosted by Ellen Lear and Pieter Ruig.

The occasion will recognize longtime Historical Society supporters, Judy and Howard Brandenstein, both of whom have given to the Society financially, creatively and personally over the years. According to Historical Society Board President Janalyn Travis-Messer, “Howard has been a trustee, behind the wheel of the hay ride tractor, led the financial committee … Judy has been a docent, on event committees, organizing and providing culinary delights and one of our biggest cheerleaders.” The couple was also one of the founders of the Havens House Associate premier giving level, which has raised almost $200,00 for the Society over the past five years. They are also Historical Society Life Members.

A live auction led by Stephanie Landess Suslak will feature a dinner for six prepared by personal chef David Lapham, which includes menu planning, shopping, cooking and clean-up; the “White Barn” painting by Liz Cummings; a three-hour lesson or pleasure sail aboard a classic Herreshoff H125 and a private aerial tour of Shelter Island and the East End. Tickets are also available for a 50/50 cash raffle. Music for the evening will be provided by Dan Skabeikis and Bruce McDonald.

Tickets to “One Enchanted Evening” are $100 per person, $175 per couple and may be purchased by calling the Historical Society at 749-0025.

Paard Hill Farm is a landmark Island property. The main house was built by Absalom Griffing in 1873 and later called Hill House, Southwick Cottage and Longview Farm. The property was sold to Ms. Lear and Mr. Ruig in 2001, who turned it into an equestrian center and who have recently put it on the market.