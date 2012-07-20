Blotter: Multiple arrests and tickets this week

Mark Krauss, 42, of Shelter Island was arrested for harassment in the 2nd degree on Tuesday, July 10 at about 8:15 p.m. following a police investigation. He was arraigned in Justice Court and released without bail on his own recognizance.

On Thursday, July 12 at 10 p.m. Mr. Krauss was arrested on charges of criminal contempt in the 2nd degree. He was arraigned in Justice Court and released.

Jeffrey W. Eklund, 33, of Montclair, New Jersey was stopped for failure to stay in lane on Saturday, July 14 at about 3 a.m. and, following an investigation, was arrested for driving while intoxicated. He was arraigned in Justice Court where he was released on $500 cash bail.

On Saturday, July 14 at 9:20 p.m., Daniel E. Gentile, 24, of Sag Harbor was standing on Shore Road, obstructing traffic and creating a disturbance. When confronted by police, the defendant, who was highly intoxicated and uncooperative according to the police report, continued to impede traffic and resisted arrest. He was subdued by several officers and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Mr. Gentile was held overnight and released on station house bail of $250.

Thomas N. Mehmet, 21, of Douglaston was stopped on Shore Road on Saturday, July 14 at about 10:20 p.m. for driving without a seatbelt and was subsequently charged with DWI. He was arraigned in court and released on $500 bail.

Following an investigation into a fire, Richard A. Clark, 50, of Shelter Island was charged with two town code violations of open burning and unsupervised burning and with criminal possession of stolen property in the 5th degree. He was released on his own recognizance and issued an appearance ticket for Justice Court.

SUMMONSES

Seventeen motorists and boaters were given summonses during the week — eight on Crescent Beach for underage possession of alcohol, an ABC violation. Motorists were ticketed on Burns Road and Clinton Street for unlicensed operation, on North Ferry Road for driving with a suspended/revoked registration, on Shore Road for operating a motorcycle without a helmet, on Route 114 for failure to keep to the right and driving with a suspended registration and on Shore Road for driving “out of class.”

A person operating a PWC was ticketed for not having a safety certificate; and two boaters were given summonses for operating unregistered boats in West Neck Harbor and off Crescent Beach.

ACCIDENTS

Filemon Rivera of Shelter Island was parked on Summerfield Place on July 11 when Rudy Jesus Perezcano of Greenport was backing out and hit his vehicle, causing less than $1,000 in damage.

On July 14, Sharon Bales of Shelter Island was in the process of making a three-point turn, with a left turn into a driveway off South Ferry Road as Joann M. LoBue of Shelter Island was backing out of the driveway; they collided. Heavy vegetation at the end of the driveway caused poor visibility, according to the police report. There was more than $1,000 in damage to the left rear of Ms. Bales’ vehicle and the left front of Ms. LoBue’s.

A caller reported on July 14 that Steven R. Donziger of New York City was backing up and hit a parked moped belonging to Jean Pierre DeDalmas of Shelter Island, causing minor damage to the right brake handle. No damage was reported to Mr. Donziger’s vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported graffiti on a building in the Center on July 10.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an engine fire in a vehicle in the Center on July 10. The vehicle had to be towed.

A caller reported a pickup truck driving erratically on Ram Island on July 10. Police canvassed the area with negative results.

On July 10, a Ram Island caller reported an unwanted guest on the premises. An alarm system was installed for security purposes.

Police informed the Highway Department when a downed limb was reported in the Center on July 10.

The sound of gunshots was reported in the Cartwright area on July 10. Police searched the area with negative results.

On July 11, police found a boat stuck on a sandbar off Sungic Point on Ram Island and helped to clear the boat off the sandbar.

Glass bottles were reported falling off a delivery truck onto a Heights roadway on July 11. Police instructed the truck’s crew to clean them up.

A caller told police on July 11 that the wheel of a trailer broke off and caused a 90-foot gouge in a parking lot. The manager of the property was advised.

A caller told police on July 11 that young people were running into traffic in the Center. They were gone when police arrived.

On July 11, police advised a person to stop following a complainant around the Island.

Police responded to a call about an open door at a Heights residence on July 11; no sign of any criminal activity was noted.

A caller told police about hearing noises on a Shorewood property on July 11. Police located several deer running through the bushes and also checked the residence.

Police responded to a case of criminal mischief in Hay Beach on July 12.

Graffiti on a West Neck property was reported on July 12.

On July 12 police responded to an harassment complaint in Tarkettle.

A patrol was requested in a Center neighborhood on July 12 because of a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed on a daily basis in the area.

Police responded to a dispute about work-related noise in Shorewood on July 12.

A caller requested an extra patrol in the area of Fiske Field in the Center on July 12.

An anonymous caller reported an ATV on a Cartwright roadway on July 12. Police conducted a stationary patrol in the area with negative results.

A Shorewood resident complained on July 12 about loud construction noise. According to the police report, the noise was reasonable for the time of day.

On July 12 police investigated an incident involving the welfare of a child in the Heights.

Police patrolled a Center area on July 12 after receiving a complaint from a motorist who was forced off the roadway.

Police responded to a dispute on July 13 in the Cartwright area and advised the parties concerned that the matter was civil in nature.

On July 13, police investigated a computer crime.

A caller told police on July 13 that a dog was bothering her in the West Neck area. When police responded, the owner was there to retrieve the dog.

A caller reported on July 13 that divers on a boat off Dering Point had brought up three bags of shellfish in an area where shellfishing is prohibited. The boat was gone when police arrived.

Fireworks were reported in Hay Beach on July 13 but were not located by police.

Police responded to a complaint about loud music at the Island Boatyard. The manager was advised.

A Silver Beach resident reported a Hobie Cat on the property on July 14; the matter was referred to a marine unit for follow up.

A burglary was reported in Harborview on July 14.

Also on the 14th, a caller told police there was an oil spill off Westmoreland. Police responded and informed the DEC of a small amount of oil; by the next day the spill had dissipated.

A caller complained about youths making noise in Silver Beach on July 15. The group dispersed.

Police were told on July 15 that people were fishing off docked North Ferry boats. They were advised not to trespass.

The operator of a boat in West Neck Harbor told police on July 15 that his boat had run over an anchor line and cut it.

A caller reported fireworks in the Center on July 15. Police located a small family party and advised them not to ignite any more fireworks.

Police were told for information purposes that gunshots had been heard in the Cartwright area on two occasions during the week.

A West Neck caller reported people on a dock playing loud music. The group was advised the dock was private and they left without incident.

A Doberman was reported at large in the Heights on July 16; police searched the area with negative results.

Police received a report on July 16 that a jet skier was towing a tube with an observer under the age of 10; the owner was advised about town laws, which prohibit observers under the age of 10.

Police responded to a case of possible trespass on July 16 in Menantic.

A carbon monoxide alarm was activated at a Ram Island residence on July 11; the alarm was faulty.

A faulty detector also set off a fire alarm at a West Neck home on July 14. A false medical alarm was activated in Hay Beach on July 14, and a burglary alarm at a Heights residential job site went off on July 16.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported 10 individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on July 10, 11, 12, 14, 15 and 16. A family refused medical attention in another case and provided their own transportation to a doctor’s office.

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.