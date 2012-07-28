Baseball: Three possible opponents when Bucks open playoffs Monday

All the Shelter Island Bucks know for sure is that their first series in the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball playoffs will begin Monday.

And even those plans can be altered by Mother Nature.

As for who the Bucks will play, that won’t be determined until Sunday night. What the first-place Bucks do know now is they’ll play either Southampton, Center Moriches or Riverhead.

The No. 2 North Fork Ospreys will play either Southampton or Center Moriches.

Both North Fork and Shelter Island will be home when the best-of-three series’ begin with doubleheaders Monday. If a game three is needed in either series it will be played on the other team’s field Tuesday.

The Hampton Division championship is still slated to be held Wednesday through Friday, with the ACBL semifinal and final scheduled for the weekend.

The playoff scenarios won’t be decided until after North Fork plays Southampton at 5 p.m. Sunday. Center Moriches plays Westhampton at 11 a.m. in the other big game Sunday.

Here are the scenarios that hinge on Sunday’s results, according to a post on the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball website:

Southampton win, Center Moriches win

#3 Southampton v. #2 North Fork

#4 Center Moriches v. #1 Shelter Island

Southampton win, Center Moriches loss

#3 Southampton v. #2 North Fork

#4 Riverhead v. #1 Shelter Island

Southampton loss, Center Moriches win

#3 Center Moriches v. #2 North Fork

#4 Southampton v. #1 Shelter Island

gparpan@timesreview.com