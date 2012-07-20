Baseball: Rain forces Shelter Island's game to be postponed

Once again, foul weather has interrupted the Shelter Island Bucks’ schedule. The Bucks were expecting to face off tonight against the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League-leading North Fork Ospreys at 5 p.m.

A rainstorm forced the game to be postponed. There’s no announcement yet about when the game will be rescheduled.

The Bucks remain in second place, one game behind the Ospreys.

Meantime, the Bucks are slated to play two games at home Saturday — completing a previously rain-delayed game against Southampton where the score stood at 7-4 Bucks. That starts at 3 p.m. before the start of a full game against Southampton.

On Sunday, the Bucks are scheduled to play a rain-interrrupted game against the Riverhead Tomcats. The score on that was 3-0 Bucks when the rain came on Wednesday, stopping the game in Riverhead. Weather permitting, it will continue Sunday at 2 p.m. on Shelter Island to be followed by a second game against the Tomcats.

Tuesday, the Bucks meet Southampton at Shelter Island at 5 p.m. and on Thursday, they are due to finish their regular season at home against Sag Harbor at 5 p.m.

The top four teams in the league are slated to face off in playoffs beginning July 28 and the Bucks are expected to be in contention in the playoffs.

jlane@timesreview.com