Baseball: Bucks slip into third place after splitting double-header

The Shelter Island Bucks fell into third place Saturday after splitting a double-header at home against Southampton.

In game one, the Bucks and Southampton Breakers were resuming a rain-stopped game where the score was 7-4 Bucks in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Bucks went on to win that game 9-7. But they dropped the second game to Southampton 2-1.

While both the Bucks and Riverhead Tomcats are 1 1/2 games behind the Ospreys in the playoff race, the Tomcats are .05 percent ahead of the Bucks.

On Sunday, the Bucks resume another rain-delayed game, this time against the Tomcats. The Bucks were up 3-0 last week before the delay and the two teams will resume the game at 1 p.m. A second game against the Tomcats will follow at 4 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Bucks entertain Southampton at 5 p.m. and then Sag Harbor on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Still to be rescheduled is a game against the Ospreys that was cancelled Friday night because of rain.

The regular season is due to end Thursday with the top four teams playing best of three series beginning July 28. The winners of those games will face off for the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League Championship. The league champion will then face off against the other championships team in the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League.