Baseball: Bucks host Riverhead when playoffs begin Monday

The Shelter Island Bucks will host a semifinals doubleheader against the Riverhead Tomcats as the postseason opens in the Hampton Collegiate Baseball Division Monday.

First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Fiske Memorial Field.

The Bucks enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in just their first year. They finished the regular season with a 23-17 record.

Riverhead, the No. 4 seed, went 21-19, just two games back in the tight division. The Tomcats won four of seven games against the Bucks during the regular season.

Monday’s doubleheader is part of a best-of-three series. If the two teams split on Monday they play in Riverhead Tuesday.

The North Fork Ospreys (22-17) host the Southampton Breakers (21-18) in the other semifinals doubleheader Monday. First pitch in that series is set for 4:30 p.m. at Cochran Park in Peconic.

gparpan@timesreview.com