Baseball: Bucks head into finale a half-game back

The league-leading Shelter Island Bucks might have expected an easy evening Thursday when they faced the last place Sag Harbor, but it was the Whalers that went home smiling.

Sag harbor defeated Shelter Island 13-1.

Sag Harbor scored its first eight runs in the first inning and Shelter Island answered with its only run in the second inning. In the third, Sag Harbor scored another four runs and capped their performance with one more run in the ninth.

Shelter Island was a half-game ahead of the North Fork Ospreys going into Thursday night’s game, but while the Bucks were falling to Sag Harbor, the Ospreys beat the Riverhead Tomcats 5-4 to put the Bucks a half-game back.

The Bucks and Ospreys meet one another Friday night in a makeup game from the previous Friday when they were rained out.

It’s the final regular season game for the Bucks, while the Ospreys will have one more regular season game Saturday against the Southampton Breakers.