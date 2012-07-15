Back when: from our files at the Reporter

50 YEARS AGO

Firemen and fireworks make gala

Nine companies of volunteer firefighters and four huge cartons of fireworks added up to what was a gala Fourth of July celebration on Shelter Island … firemen came by the hundreds. They paraded, they raced, they picnicked. Immediately following the parade … the firemen put on drill exercises that illustrated what the men are prepared to go through in the event of an emergency. • JULY 14, 1962

25 YEARS AGO

Landfill alternatives eyed

The Town Board took a preliminary step toward facing the state-mandated 1990 closing of the Shelter Island landfill … the two major alternatives are off-Island disposal and on-Island incineration … both are costly. • JULY 16, 1987

10 YEARS AGO

Manor Day honors Alice Fiske

The 350th Anniversary Celebration Committee will celebrate Sylvester Manor Day … in honor of Alice Fiske, who has resided at the Manor for more than 50 years … Mrs. Fiske is being honored because both she and her husband, Andrew, who died 10 years ago, have been the Island’s most devoted volunteers. In the 1960’s, there was a time when Andrew was president of the school board, the library board and the Historical Society board. All are now strong institutions because of the efforts of both Andrew and Alice Fiske.• JULY 18, 2002