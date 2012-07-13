Back in business: Clark's Fish House occupies former home of Two Eds

The former home of Two Eds restaurant is back in business with new owners as Clark’s Fish House. It opened on Thursday, June 28. The restaurant offers “easy food, in a throwback to when the space was known as Chip’s,” said Joe Clark, as well as a small fish market featuring fish caught by Mr. Clark’s brother, Kenny, and Joe’s son, Sawyer.

“They’ll be out fishing in the morning and we’ll be serving up their catch in the evenings,” Joe explained.

The market is open daily from 11 a.m. The restaurant, which will initially serve only dinner and will have a license for wine and beer, is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Both businesses will be closed on Tuesdays.