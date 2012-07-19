Longtime Shelter Island resident Anne Cugliani, née Samberg, died on Sunday, July 15, 2012 in Brooklyn, New York.

Anne was born in Warsaw, Poland in 1919 and came to the United States as an infant. The first woman in her family to receive formal education, she earned a B.A. from Brooklyn College and a master’s degree in economics from American University.

Her career included conducting nationwide surveys in public health at the United Nations, Blue Cross/Blue Shield and for the federal government in Washington, D.C. during the Carter and Reagan administrations. She also arbitrated for the New York Stock Exchange.

She married Rino Cugliani in 1954 in New York City. They built a summer home on Shelter Island in 1961 and kept it for the rest of their lives. She spent many summers volunteering at Mashomack Preserve and, with Rachel Carpenter in 1975, formed the initiative behind establishing the Shelter Island Medical Center.

In her later years, she suffered from macular degeneration, temporal arteritis and Alzheimer’s disease.

There will be a private service for Shelter Island friends of both Anne and Rino in August.

She will be greatly missed by her children and their partners, Tom and Justin, Alan Joel and Ying-Ying, and her grandchildren Michelle Gael and Kiva Milo.