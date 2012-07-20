Absentee ballots are available for townwide vote on ambulance volunteer award program

Absentee ballots for the special town referendum slated for August 3 on creating an incentive award program for qualified ambulance volunteers are available at the Town Clerk’s office at 38 North Ferry Road. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and, in the summer, from 9 to 12 noon on Saturdays.

Registered voters who have lived on Shelter Island for at least 30 days before the referendum will be eligible to vote on the August 3 proposition.

The referendum is take place from 12 noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, August 3 in Town Hall. Registered voters will be asked to vote “yes” or “no” on the Town Board’s proposal to establish an awards program for town Emergency Medical Services volunteers who qualify.

The Town Board approved the program after months of review on June 8 but it cannot take effect without the approval of a majority of registered voters. Referred to as a Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP), it is intended to encourage people to volunteer for the ambulance squad and keep those who already have done so active.

The program will allow “riding members” of the town ambulance squad — those who respond to calls in a timely manner — who are 65 or older to receive $30 a month for each year they have served after 2011 and $20 a month for each year they served during the five years before 2011. Volunteers do not get credit unless they collect a minimum number of points each year for responding to calls, attending training sessions and meetings and other activities.

The estimated cost of the program for those volunteers who qualify during 2012 may be as much as $100,000 in 2013 or about $5,000 per riding member, according to a legal notice in this week’s Reporter, including an annual administrative fee of $3,500. The cost is estimated to decrease by about $30,000 after five years, when the amount owed for service before 2012 will have been fully paid.

A public informational meeting to explain the program has be set for Tuesday, July 24 at 7 p.m. in Town Hall. Formerly owned by the Red Cross, the squad and all its assets were transferred to the town on January 1, 2012.

Representatives from the town and from Penflex, Inc., the firm that New York State has hired to administer local award programs statewide, will explain how it works and answer any questions.

Town voters approved a similar program for members of the Fire Department about a decade ago.

A copy of the rules for earning points can be obtained at the Town Clerk’s office in Town Hall.