Work on Island Senior Center nearing finish line

Not quite ready for prime time, the Shelter Island Senior Center remained closed Friday, June 1 but it is expected to be open and in operation early next week, according to Public Works Commissioner Jay Card Jr.

Because rain during the two-week project slowed progress on one or two days, work isn’t quite complete on the parking lot area and a June 1 reopening had to be delayed.

In the last two weeks, workers have installed a new kitchen waste line and a new septic system that have been inspected and approved; done plumbing work inside the building; and put down base material for the driveway and wet it to help it settle before paving work could be done, Mr. Card said.