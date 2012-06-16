Where did you finish in this year's Shelter Island 10K?

On a beautiful, late spring afternoon, the 33rd annual Shelter Island 10K kicked off Saturday with a field that included several former or current Olympians.

More than 1,000 people completed the race this year. As the runners cross the finish line this year, check to see all the results.

Click here where you can search through all the finishers after the race is completed.

Be sure to check back for a full story recapping the race as well as a photo gallery.

Comment below to discuss the race.