What's happening on Shelter Island and beyond

10K WEEKEND EVENTS

Race registration will take place in the Shelter Island School gym from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 15, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on race day, Saturday, June 16.

Carbo-load at the pre-race pasta buffet on Friday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the American Legion Hall and support the 6th and 7th grade classes. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door, $5 for children under 12 with a $30 family maximum and $15 for Shelter Island residents.

Saturday at 11:30 a.m., the Shelter Island Library will host a chat with former Olympian Bill Rodgers. The Kids’ Fun Run will take place at 4 p.m. on Fiske Field. The race will start at 5:30 p.m. sharp, followed by the 5K Fun Walk at 5:45 p.m. Both will begin in front of the school. Awards for the top finishers will be presented at 7 p.m. at Fiske Field.

Wind up the day with music, dancing and a mixed grill barbecue at the Post Race Party at the Island Boatyard, South Menantic Road. Free to all registered runners who bring their race numbers; $20 for guests.

BLUE TRAIL TRUCK TOUR

Long days and long trails go together. The 10-mile Blue Trail in Mashomack is usually reserved for those hardy enough for a long walk but on Saturday, June 16, you can take a truck tour to explore the far reaches of the preserve. The trip will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and is free to Nature Conservancy members; non-members pay $5. Reservations are a must. Call 749-1001 to register or for more information.

TAYLOR’S ISLAND FATHER’S DAY

The Taylor’s Island Foundation and Shelter Island Kayak Tours will host a Father’s Day paddle to Taylor’s Island on Sunday, June 17. The group will depart from the Burns Road town landing at 4:30 p.m. and return a couple of hours later.

Single kayaks may be rented for $30; doubles for $50, with a portion of the fee benefiting the Taylor’s Island Foundation. You may also use your own kayak. Beverages will be provided but please bring a snack to share. Call 749-1603 or email pat@taylorsisland.org for information and registration. The rain date is Sunday, June 24.

LEGION MONTHLY MEETING

Mitchell Post 281 will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday, June 18 at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall. Pizza and beverages will be served starting at 6:30 p.m. Spouses and Legion Auxiliary members are welcome. For more information call 749-1180.

HOSPICE AWARENESS

In celebration of Hospice Awareness month, members of the East End Hospice have set up an educational exhibit in the Shelter Island Library’s display case. Stop by during June to view the information on Camp Good Grief and the other services that East End Hospice offers our community.

ACROSS THE MOAT OUTDOOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Photographer Jim Levison will provide a free introduction to digital outdoor photography, sponsored by the North Fork Audubon Society on Saturday, June 16 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Red House Nature Center at Inlet County Park in Greenport. Bring your camera and tripod if you own one. For information visit northforkaudubon.org or call 917-623-5373.

BLOOMSDAY AT CANIO’S

Canio’s Books in Sag Harbor will celebrate Bloomsday on Saturday, June 16 at 5 p.m. with readings by authors Doug Light and John McCaffrey, as well as a Joyce-inspired performance by actor and vocalist Mark Singer. Bloomsday is the commemoration of June 16, 1904, the day that the events of James Joyce’s “Ulysses” took place. The event is free and all are welcome. For information, call 725-4926 or go to caniosbooks.com.

EVENING LIGHTHOUSE CRUISE

Travel with the East End Seaport Museum & Marine Foundation for a tour of the historic offshore lighthouses of Southold Town on June 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. The trip will include four lighthouses, with a stop at Bug Light, and will feature stories and legends about the lights, some of which are reputedly haunted. Cost is $95, which includes a box supper and complimentary wine or bottled water. For reservations and information call 477-2100 or go to lighthousetrips@eastendseaport.org.

COMEDY AT BAY STREET

Come laugh out loud at “The Ivy League of Comedy” at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor on Monday, June 18 at 8 p.m. The program will be emceed by Shaun Eli and feature stand-up fun with Myq Kaplan, Joe DeVito and Dan Naturman, who have been seen on The Tonight Show, David Letterman, Conan O’Brien, Craig Ferguson and Comedy Central. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at the box office, at baystreet.org or by calling 725-9500.

GROW BETTER VEGETABLES

Learn how to identify and diagnose diseases that affect your vegetable garden with the Peconic Land Trust’s “Learning Garden” program on Saturday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Meg McGrath, a specialist in plant biology and pathology at Cornell Cooperative Extension, will also provide tips on how to control problems before harm is done. The program is $5 and will be held, rain or shine, at the Ag Center at Charnews Farm, 3005 Youngs Avenue in Southold. For reservations or information call 283-3195 or go to Events@PeconicLandTrust.org.

ANTIQUES FAIR

Celebrate Midsummer’s Day and purchase antiques, furniture, jewelry, vintage clothing, ceramics, glass and collectables at Southampton’s Historical Museum and Research Center’s bi-weekly Antiques Fair on Sunday, June 24. The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the White House, 159 Main Street in Southampton.

SUMMER SOLSTICE CELEBRATION

East End Arts and Peconic River Yoga will mark the summer solstice with yoga, chanting, meditation, drumming and light refreshments on Wednesday, June 20 from 5:30 to 8:15 p.m. on the grounds of East End Arts in Riverhead. No experience is necessary and all are welcome to participate. The suggested donation is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and children. For more information visit peconicriveryoga.com.

EAST END ARTS

Five local theater companies will present an evening of performances entitled “Scenes Seen from the Theatre Scene,” at the East End Arts’ “Third Thursdays” series on Thursday, June 21. The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Brecknock Hall in Greenport. The participating companies include the Green Theater Collective, Hamptons Independent Theatre Festival, Neo-Political Cowgirls, Northeast Stage and Round Table Theatre Company and Academy. For information call 369-2171 or visit eastendarts.org.