What's happening on Shelter Island and beyond

SAVE THE DATE

Come enjoy music and a cocktail buffet on the porches of two beautiful Victorian homes in the Heights at the Shelter Island Educational Foundation’s third annual porch party on Sunday, July 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 and may be reserved by calling Jody Thompson at 749-2352.

DICK CAVETT TO SPEAK

Emmy Award-winning talk show host and comedian, Dick Cavett, and his wife, fellow author Martha Rogers, Ph.D., will speak on Saturday, June 30 at the Shelter Island Library’s 22nd annual Book & Author Luncheon. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library, the event will take place at noon at the Ram’s Head Inn and Gary Paul Gates will moderate. Tickets are $75 for open seating and $125 for reserved seating and an autographed book. Call the library at 749-0042 for information and reservations.

READING CLUB BEGINS

“Dream Big, Read!” is the theme of the Summer Reading Club at the Library. Kids can help fill the children’s room with stars by putting up a star for every book they read, while collecting stickers, books and weekly prizes. Registration begins Friday, June 22; book reporting starts on Tuesday, July 3. Call the library at 749-0042 for information or to register.

FIRST CONCERT AT PERLMAN

The Perlman Music Program will open its summer season on Friday, June 22, with its annual Faculty Concert, which will take place under the tent at the school’s Shore Road campus. This concert is an opportunity to hear performances by the program’s faculty, including violinist Itzhak Perlman.

The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public and kids of all ages. Call 212- 877-5045 or 749-0740 for more information or go to perlmanmusicprogram.org for a season schedule.

LIBRARY OPENS LOWER LEVEL

Join Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty, Senator Ken LaValle, Assemblyman Fred Thiele and Legislator Ed Romaine on Saturday, June 30 to help cut the ribbon on the library’s newly-renovated lower level. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. and light refreshments will be served, courtesy of the Shelter Island IGA. Call the library at 749-0042 for more information.

ANTIQUES AND TREASURES

The Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library will sponsor the third annual Community Tag Sale and “Antiques Back Road Show,” on Sunday, July 8, under the tent at the library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reserve a table for $25 to sell your unwanted treasures. At the same time, appraisers will be on hand to help value your heirlooms or recently-acquired items at a cost of $10 per item. For more information or to sign up for a table, call the library at 749-0042.

A GAGGLE OF GAMES

The Garden Club will hold its annual event, “A Gaggle of Games,” on Wednesday, June 27 at 12:30 p.m. in St. Mary’s Parish Hall. Everyone who enjoys playing a game — from bridge to Mah-jongg, to Scrabble and anything else — is invited to join in the fun. The event is open to all and dessert will be served before the games begin. Entry is $10 and proceeds benefit the Garden Club’s community projects. Call Event Chair Jackie Tuttle at 749-0274 for more information.

VOLUNTEER AT THE MANOR

Sylvester Manor, the 243-acre historic plantation and educational farm, has several volunteer opportunities around its 1735 Manor House. Garden volunteers of all levels of experience are needed on Saturday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to noon, to work under the supervision of expert gardener Amedeo Teseo. Bring hand tools and wear protective gear (hats, gloves, boots).

Help is also needed to assist with the first Farm to Table Benefit Dinner on June 30. Tickets are sold out, but volunteers (age 16 and up) are needed to participate in a variety of support roles. Contact Cara Loriz at 749-0626 or cloriz@sylvestermanor.org to offer your services.

ACROSS THE MOAT

VIDEO ART AT GUILD HALL

The Museum at Guild Hall in East Hampton will hold an opening reception for “Escape: Video Art” on Saturday, June 30 from 4 to 6 p.m. The show will focus on artists considered pioneers in video art who were also living or working on Long Island and will run until July 29. The suggested admission donation is $7. The museum is located at 158 Main Street. Call the museum at 324-0806 or go to guildhall.org for more information.

COMEDY AT BAY STREET

Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theater will present a night of laughs entitled “Big and Tall,” with comedians Bruce Vilanch and Judy Gold, on Saturday, June 30 at 8 p.m. Mr. Vilanch has written for the Oscars, Bette Midler, Diana Ross and others, and has played Edna Turnblatt in “Hairspray” on Broadway. Ms. Gold has had two hit one-woman shows, “25 Questions for a Jewish Mother,” and “The Judy Show — My Life As a Sitcom.” Tickets are $65 to 75, or $100 for the show and after-party with the stars. They can be purchased at the box office, by calling 725-9500 or at baystreet.org.

GOAT ON A BOAT

“Scaredy Cat” is the latest puppet show at Goat on a Boat and will feature Fraidy Freddy, who’s scared of just about everything. Come see how Freddy learns to overcome his fears while he meets the Boogie Monster, has an underground tour with an alligator and encounters a dog who asks him the time. The show will run from June 21 through 23 at 11 a.m. at the Puppet Theater in Sag Harbor, located on the lower level of the Christ Episcopal Church. Tickets are $10, $5 for children under three and $9 for grandparents and members. Call 725-4193 for information and reservations or go to goatonaboat.org to sign up for the fun.

SATURDAY STARGAZING

The Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road in Southold, will be open for guided tours of the night sky through its powerful telescopes (weather permitting) every Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight. The suggested donation is $5 for adults, $3 for children under 14. If in doubt about the weather, call 765-2626.