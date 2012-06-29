What's happening on and around Shelter Island?

FAMILY CONCERT AT PERLMAN

The Perlman Music Program will present its annual Family Concert on Sunday, July 8 at 11:30 a.m. under the tent at the school’s Shore Road campus.

The event, which is presented by students and faculty, will aim to inspire children and families with a fun introduction to the world of classical music. There will be musical performances and an instrument “Petting Zoo,” during which children can try out youth-sized instruments. The concert is free and open to the public and children of all ages. Call 212-877-5045 or 749-0740 for more information.

PREP FOR THE FLOWER SHOW

The Garden Club of Shelter Island will host a special program on Wednesday, July 11 at 12:30 p.m. in St. Mary’s Parish Hall for those planning to exhibit in the horticulture category at the Flower Show later in July.

Lissa Williamson, a National Garden Club and daffodil judge, will be the guest speaker. The program will follow a Garden Club board meeting at 9:30 a.m. and a business meeting at 11 a.m. For more information, call event chair, Zibby Munson, at 749-7865.

FRIDAYS AT THE LEGION

The American Legion Hall will be open Fridays during the summer for bar, dinner and open bowling. Dinners will be prepared by Gunnar Wissemann, while Dave Clark, Don McCarthy and Tanya Schmid will tend bar.

The bar opens at 5:30; dinner served from 6 p.m. on. For more information or to rent the hall at other times, call Mike Loriz at 749-1180.

BEACH NESTING BONANZA

The shores of our Island are nesting grounds for many birds. Head to the beach on Saturday, July 7 at 11:30 a.m, with a guide from Mashomack Preserve and learn about the different species and their varied nesting behaviors. Call 749-1001 for information and reservations or go to mashomackpreserve@tnc.org. There is a $5 fee for non-members.

FAVORITE POEMS NEEDED

The Favorite Poem Project needs your help. The Shelter Island Poetry Project will honor the opening of the library’s renovated lower level with a program of Shelter Islanders reading their favorite poems.

Everyone is invited to pick a poem and add their voice to this event, which will be held on Sunday, July 15 at 5 p.m. in the library’s new community room. To sign up, please contact Denise DiPaolo at 749-0042, extension 8, or at ddipaolo@shelterislandpubliclibrary.org.

SUMMER MARDI GRAS DANCE

Come dance with the Grammy-nominated Cajun band, the “Lost Bayou Ramblers,” and Joe Lauro’s “Who Dat Loungers” at a benefit for the Island Gift of Life Foundation. The event, to be held on Friday, July 6 at 8 p.m., at the barn at 151 North Ferry Road, will also feature a live auction of vintage rock ‘n roll memorabilia. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased at the desk of the Chequit Inn or at the door of the barn the night of the dance. For more information call 749-0018.

FIREFLIES IN THE FIELDS

Recapture the thrill of catching lightning bugs on a summer’s night on Saturday, July 7, from 8 to 9 p.m. in the fields of Mashomack Preserve. All ages are welcome to learn about the amazing adaptations of these insects and their roles in nature on this short, relaxing walk. Call the Preserve at 749-1001 for more information or to register. There is a $5 fee for non-members.

CONTRA DANCE AT THE BARN

The old-fashioned art of the contra barn dance was the farmer’s social networking venue. Join young farmers and old hands on Saturday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m. to “hop and holler into the night” at the Haven’s House Barn. The dances will be easy and perfect for beginners. This is the second of three contra dances, held this summer, sponsored by the Shelter Island Historical Society and Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. Admission is $10 per person, $5 for students.

PREDATOR OLYMPICS

Can you flap your arms as fast as a bat? Jump as far as a cougar? Come learn about nature’s predators and test your abilities against theirs at Mashomack’s Young Naturalists program for ages 4 and up. Two sessions will be held on Friday, July 6, one from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and the other from 12:30 to 2 p.m. There is a $5 fee for non-members and registration is required. Call 749-1001 to sign up or obtain more information or go to mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

TAYLOR’S ISLAND TOUR

The Shelter Island Library will sponsor an educational and entertaining tour of Taylor’s Island on Wednesday, July 11. Pack a picnic lunch — beverages will be provided — and tour the island and its historic Smith-Taylor cabin with members of the Taylor’s Island Foundation. Meet at the library at 9:30 a.m. and return by 12:30 p.m. Participation is limited so stop by or call the library at 749-0042 to reserve. A donation of $5 to the Taylor’s Island Foundation would be appreciated.

SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation is offering scholarships for Shelter Island School students, ages 5 to 12, participating in Sylvester Manor’s Summer Educational Programs. The deadline for applications has been extended to tomorrow, Friday, June 29. Mail your application to P.O. Box 2029, Shelter Island 11964 or drop it off at the Manor House between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

If you have questions or need an application, call 306-4KID or email youthprograms@sylvestermanor.org.

ACROSS THE MOAT

COMEDY AT BAY STREET

Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theatre will present a night of laughs entitled “Big and Tall,” with comedians Bruce Vilanch and Judy Gold, on Saturday, June 30 at 8 p.m. Mr. Vilanch has written for the Oscars, Bette Midler, Diana Ross and others, and has played Edna Turnblatt in “Hairspray” on Broadway. Ms. Gold has had two hit one-woman shows, “25 Questions for a Jewish Mother,” and “The Judy Show — My Life As a Sitcom.” Tickets are $65 to $75, or $100 for the show and after-party with the stars. They can be purchased at the box office, by calling 725-9500 or at baystreet.org.

SATURDAY STARGAZING

The Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road in Southold, will be open for guided tours of the night sky through its powerful telescopes (weather permitting) every Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight. The suggested donation is $5 for adults, $3 for children under 14. If in doubt about the weather, call 765-2626.

TEMPLE HOSTS SCHOLAR

Temple Adas Israel in Greenport will welcome Dr. Eliyau Stern as its scholar-in-residence for the weekend of June 29 – 30. Dr. Stern, who is assistant professor of Judaic Studies and Religious Studies at Yale University, is a team member on the Council on Foreign Relations and an American Fellow of the Shalom Hartman Institute in Jerusalem. He will speak at the temple’s Friday night service on June 29 at 8 p.m. and again on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. All events are free and open to the public. For information, check the Temple’s website templeadasisrael.org or call the office at 725-0904.