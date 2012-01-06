What's happening in and around Shelter Island this week?

KAYAK TRIP

Mashomack Preserve will host a three-hour kayak trip along its shoreline on Sunday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Kayakers are likely to see nesting osprey, emerging marine life and other natural phenomenon. Space is limited so early sign-up is essential. Call 749-1001 for reservations. The cost is $35 for members of the Nature Conservancy, $45 for non-members — and includes all necessary equipment.

ANNUAL BRUNCH MEETING

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island will hold its annual brunch meeting at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club on Saturday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. The featured speaker will be Joy Bausman, volunteer director of the Shelter Island Emergency Service and volunteer CEO of the Shelter Island Red Cross. The ticket cost is $25, $30 at the door. Checks may be sent to the League of Women Voters, P.O. Box 396 in the Heights.

The meeting is open to the public — members and non-members alike.

POTLUCK DINNER

The PTSA will hold a potluck dinner for its last get-together of the year on Wednesday, June 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2 Burro Hall Lane. The hosts are Kathy Lynch and Patty Quigley. Everyone is invited to bring something to eat or to serve for dessert. Please RSVP to kathleenlynch@mac.com.

ACROSS THE MOAT

AT CANIO’S…

Cartoonist Jules Feiffer and his daughter Kate Feiffer will introduce their collaborative effort, a new children’s book, “No Go Sleep,” at Canio’s Books in Sag Harbor on Saturday, June 2 at 5 p.m. Mr. Feiffer will be signing copies of his memoir, “Backing into Forward.” Limited edition prints of Mr. Feiffer’s cover of the classic children’s book, “The Phantom Tollbooth,” will also be signed by the cartoonist. For more information, call 725-4926.

OLD WHALERS’ LIVE AUCTION

A live auction of antiques, collectibles and estate pieces will be held on Saturday, June 2 at the Old Whalers’ Church, 44 Union Street in Sag Harbor. The auction begins at 11 a.m. and benefits the Community House Fund.

There will be a preview of the more than 300 lots to be sold on June 2 from 8 to 11 a.m. The event will take place rain or shine — under a tent on the front lawn or in the church.

AT THE PARRISH…

The documentary, “Chris & Don: A Love Story,” will be screened at Southampton’s Parrish Art Museum on Thursday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m. The film describes the three-decades-long relationship between British writer Christopher Isherwood and American portrait painter Don Bachardy. Tickets to the program, which is presented in conjunction with the museum’s current exhibition “EST-3: Southern California in New York,” are $5 for Parrish members, $7 for non-members.

AUTISM SEMINAR

Southampton Hospital, the Suffolk County Division of Emergency Medical Services and the Flying Point Foundation for Autism will offer a free workshop, “Autism Awareness for the First Responder” on Saturday, June 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hampton Bays Middle School on Ponquogue Avenue.

Presented by a firefighter with an autistic son, the program takes into account what first responders need to know in helping those with special communication needs in the event of an emergency.

ANTIQUES FAIR

Southampton’s Historical Museums and Research Center will continue to host its bi-weekly Antiques Fair through mid-October.

Each Sunday fair will focus on a national holiday that takes place on that date. Sunday, June 10 is National Hug Day, and antiques, furniture, jewelry, vintage clothing, glass, ceramics, artwork and collectibles will be available for sale inside the White House and on the lawn. The house is located at 159 Main Street in Southampton.