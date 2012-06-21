Welcoming home a Marine, sending off a Guardsman

Shelter Island welcomed home Marine Lance Corporal Michael “Zach” Mundy Sunday after a year-long deployment in Afghanistan, where the 19-year-old Marine served in an infantry division, training Afghani national and local police.

But along with the welcome home signs, the Island is preparing to see another of its residents redeploy in August. Dr. Frank Kestler, 56, a local dentist who is a colonel in the National Guard and served in Iraq in 2008, will go to Afghanistan where he will be attached to a small medical company serving outlying bases.

When LCpl. Mundy stepped off the plane Sunday at Newark Airport, he was greeted by his family and a contingent of representatives from the Long Island Chapter of the U.S. Veterans Motorcycle Corps and Patriot Guards. They formed a motorcycle procession to accompany him from the airport.

The escort was arranged by Chrystyna Kestler, whose own son, 1st Lt. Joseph Theinert, was killed in Afghanistan two years earlier.

She is Dr. Kestler’s wife and the ties between the Mundys and the Kestlers have always been close. LCpl. Mundy’s father, Mike Mundy, coached Joey Theinert in basketball when he was at Shelter Island High School.

Another Gold Star Mother, JoAnne Lyles of Sag Harbor, whose son, Marine LCpl Jordan Haerter was killed in Iraq in 2008, arranged for another procession to meet the Mundy family as they crossed the bridge named for her son linking Sag Harbor and North Haven. LCpl. Mundy rode the South Ferry boat named for Lt. Theinert to Shelter Island.

“It was a complete shock,” he said about the greeting. So too was the support he received from Shelter Island residents during his deployment, he said. School children sent cards and letters. So did Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. Family, friends and even local merchants sent letters and packages to let him know the folks back home were thinking about him.

“It was awesome and it really meant a lot,” LCpl. Mundy said. “I just want to thank everybody for their support.”

Following in his father’s footsteps, LCpl. Mundy enlisted in the Marines. He was only 17 when he graduated from Shelter Island High School in 2010 but his parents signed the papers necessary to allow him to enlist early. “I grew up wanting to be just like him,” LCpl. Mundy said about his dad.

“You were expecting the unexpected at any time,” he said of his year in Afghanistan.

He’ll be home until July 14, when he will go back on active duty. He will head first to Hawaii and eventually to Okinawa, mainland Japan and then Australia as he completes his four-year commitment. He’s not sure what his future holds after that, he said.

“I’m just living day-to-day,” LCpl. Mundy said.

He left Shelter Island as a young high school graduate and returned as a man who has seen the darker side of life in Afghanistan, he said.

“I don’t feel any different but I know my family and my friends notice a difference in me,” he said.

His advice to this year’s graduates is, “Do what you want to do and don’t let people tell you what you can and can’t do.”

As for advice to Dr. Kestler, LCpl. Munday said, “Doc can hold his own. He’s had a big influence on me.”

Dr. Kestler will be leaving his practice in the hands of an associate dentist as he heads for Afghanistan. As Joey Theinert’s stepfather, he knows the challenges that face him in the war-torn country.

“I know what I’m getting into,” he said, noting that he had volunteered to go just a week after Lt. Theinert was killed in Afghanistan. But he’s quick to note that other Shelter Islanders also sought to serve their country right after Joey’s death.

“My prayer is all I have to do is dentistry,” Dr. Kestler said. He’s being trained in triage techniques and in methods to stabilize injured troops and treat their wounds, he said.

Although he’ll be deploying as a National Guardsman from New York, he’ll be serving with a Connecticut-based National Guard Unit and serving at an active duty post in a small medical unit about six miles from the Pakistani border.

Even though the news carries reports of scaled down U.S. combat involvement, he knows from a friend who recently returned that the country is still losing a Marine a day, he said. He and his wife have spent a lot of time talking about his deployment and she backs his decision to go, he said.

“There are a lot of contingency plans. God forbid something happens to me over there,” he said. Similar to the talks he has had with his wife, he has spoken about his deployment with his children and stepchildren.

“The kids have been through this before and they all keep me in their prayers and they’re in mine,” he said. “My commitment to our soldiers has only gotten stronger since Joe’s death,” Dr. Kestler said.

jlane@timesreview.com