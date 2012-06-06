Water taxi that bypasses Island may be running soon

A passenger ferry linking the North and South forks could be operational later this month if Sag Harbor Village and Suffolk County officials sign off on the plan in the coming weeks.

Sag Harbor Village, which agreed last month to amend its anti-ferry code to allow the water taxi to operate on a 100-day trial, is expected to vote on the Peconic Bay Water Jitney application June 12. If approved, the Suffolk County Legislature will vote on the ferry’s fares and schedule June 19.

The Greenport Village Board unanimously approved the Greenport-Sag Harbor passenger ferry plan May 10.

Mattituck business owner Jim Ryan of Response Marine, who is proposing the water taxi plan jointly with Hampton Jitney president Geoffrey Lynch, said he’s confident the 53-passenger vessel will launch the same day the county signs off on the plan.

The water taxi has been a non-issue on Shelter Island. Officials with each ferry company have said they welcome it. While most elected officials on the North and South forks have warmed up to the plan, some residents and local business owners there still have concerns about the impact on parking and the environment.

If the application is denied, Mr. Ryan said he isn’t sure he’ll propose the water taxi again next year because he planned to study the ferry’s long-term feasibility this season.

“We don’t want to miss this window,” he said. “If it doesn’t go through this year, then they won’t want it next year.”

This is the second time in the past two years that Mr. Ryan has proposed the alternative transportation project.

The most recent plan includes bus service to alleviate parking congestion in both villages. Hampton Jitney would shuttle passengers between Bridgehampton, East Hampton and the ferry dock at the north end of Long Wharf in Sag Harbor. On the North Fork, shuttle service would be provided between Greenport School and Mitchell Park Marina.

In Greenport the vessel would tie up at Mitchell Park near the camera obscura.