WATCH: CBS Sunday Morning takes inside look at Plum Island lab
Ever wonder just what goes on at the Plum Island Animal Disease Center?
The CBS news show Sunday Morning took a rare inside look into the animal disease research facility in this week’s show, days after news that a license had been granted for a new foot-and-mouth disease vaccine developed at the lab.
The piece delves into some of the mysteries and controversies at the facility, which is located on the island just east of Orient Point.