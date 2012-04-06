VIDEO: Theinert memorial benefit in Greenport

The East End community came together Sunday in Greenport for the second annual memorial benefit honoring Army 1st Lt. Joseph Theinert.

Lt. Theinert’s mother, Chrystyna Kestler, said her family is grateful for the community’s support.

“We’ve been supported every step of the way,” Ms. Kestler said. “The community has never let us fall down.”

The memorial benefit was held at Billy’s by the Bay in Greenport where visitors listened to music and poetry. In addition, local businesses donated a variety of items for raffles and volunteers sold food and beverages.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Southold-Mattituck-Greenport Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps known as NJROTC.

Pick up Thursday’s paper to read more about this story.

jennifer@timesreview.com