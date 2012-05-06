VIDEO: Sneak peek at the Peconic Bay Water Jitney vessel

A passenger ferry linking the North and South forks could be operational later this month if Sag Harbor Village and Suffolk County officials sign-off on the plan.

Sag Harbor Village, which agreed last month to amend its anti-ferry code to allow the water taxi to operate on a 100-day trial, is expected to vote on the Peconic Bay Water Jitney application June 12. If approved, the Suffolk County Legislature will vote on the ferry’s fares and schedule June 19.

Mattituck business owner Jim Ryan of Response Marine, who is proposing the water taxi plan jointly with Hampton Jitney president Geoffrey Lynch, said he’s confident the 53-passenger vessel will launch the same day the county signs-off on the plan.

If approved, one-way tickets for the estimated 40-minute ride for adults will cost $11 and round-trips $20. One-way fares for children under 12 would cost $5.50 and round-trips $11.

Mr. Ryan has said the ferry would depart Greenport daily at 7 a.m. with seven departures from each port Sunday through Wednesday. From Thursday through Saturday, there would be a total of nine departures from each port.

The vessel was built in 2003 by Direktors Shipyard in Bridgeport, Conn., for the New York Water Taxi, which has leased it to Peconic Bay Water Jitney.

The route between the North and South forks would hug the western shoreline of Shelter Island. During bad weather, an alternative route would move along the island’s eastern side. But the ferry’s captain will ultimately decide the safest course through commercial channels, Mr. Ryan said.

Read more about the Peconic Bay Water Jitney plan in the next issue of The Suffolk Times, on newsstands Thursday.