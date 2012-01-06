Shelter Island's new baseball team takes to the field for first time — for chores, not play

Members of the Bucks, Shelter Island’s new Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League team, gathered on their home field for the first time on Friday afternoon to hit some balls and touch up the field. More than than half the team had arrived by early afternoon with the full roster of 24 expected to trickle in for days.

Team manager Cori Cass explained that some players were still dealing with final exams.

The first game is at 5 p.m. on Sunday at the school district’s Fiske Field against the North Fork Ospreys.

For more about the team and the league, see this week’s Shelter Island Reporter.