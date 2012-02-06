Town Hall Notes: August vote likely on ambulance award plan

Town officials and ambulance service volunteers are finalizing a length-of-service award proposal to present to voters this summer.

If approved in a public referendum, the taxpayer-funded program would grant the town’s Emergency Medical Service veteran volunteers, age 65 and over, a monthly benefit if they have served at least five years and earned the required annual credits for responding to calls, training and other duties.

The benefit, which could range up to a maximum of $1,200 a month for people with 40 years of experience, would be paid at the rate of $20 for each month of service from 2008 through 2012 and $30 a month for future service. A more likely scenario would be a volunteer who has credit for 5 years of service reaching age 65 in 2018; he would receive a benefit of $30 a month for each year of credited service or $150 a month. If he keeps serving and earns credit during the next year, he would earn another $30 for $180 per month.

A similar program for Fire Department volunteers was proposed by the Shelter Island Fire District and approved by voters about a decade ago.

Volunteers in both organizations could qualify for each award program.

The program is intended to encourage people to serve as volunteers and to retain those already on board. An award program has been talked about ever since it was disclosed last summer that the national Red Cross, which owned and operated the ambulance squad, wanted to divest itself of the operation and transfer it to the town. The transfer took place on January 1, 2012.

If the Town Board agrees on the details at next week’s work session, a vote to set the wheels in motion for a referendum could be taken at the board’s next formal meeting on Friday, June 8, Supervisor Jim Dougherty said at Tuesday’s Town Board work session. The referendum could take place on Friday, August 3 if the Town Board agrees on the proposal and schedules the vote in the coming month, he said.

The town’s consultant, Ed Holohan of Penflex in Latham, New York, has estimated the program will cost the town $95,000 a year for its first five years and about a third less in the years after that. Penflex has been designated by the state comptroller to administer length of service award programs in the state’s cities, towns and fire districts.

The program would be open only to “riding” members of the ambulance squad, defined as those who participate in at least 10 percent of the squad’s calls annually: at a rate of 300 calls a year, volunteers would have to respond to 30. Those who arrive on an emergency scene after an ambulance has come and gone could not count that call toward the required minimum.

The terms of the program are set by state law, according to Town Attorney Laury Dowd, who described the details of the program at Tuesday’s work session. A total of 50 points are required each year for a volunteer to qualify, she explained; a maximum of 25 points can be earned by participating in training programs. On-study courses, for example, would earn the volunteer a maximum of 12 points a year; A classroom course would earn the volunteer 1 point per hour to a maximum of 5 points. Meeting attendance would earn 1 point to a maximum of 20 a year. Responding to calls would yield up to 25 points a year.

Ms. Dowd said the town’s EMS Advisory Board will meet on Monday, June 4 at 4 p.m. in the Town Hall meeting room to review the proposal and prepare recommendations to the Town Board, which it will deliver at the board’s work session the following day.

STATIC COMPOSTING

Also at Tuesday’s work session, Highway Superintendent Jay Card reported on innovations he’d seen as a conference on municipal solid waste issues that was held in upstate New York recently. Describing a system of “pipes and blowers” to aerate compost windrows without having to turn them — which the town currently uses men and machines to do frequently — Mr. Card said it would be far more efficient. “I think it’s important for us to move in this direction,” he said. By reducing costs, it would increase profits from the sale of compost. It also reduces odors, leaches less material into groundwater, kills weed seeds and pathogens and reduces volume and therefore the space required for composting operations.

Among other innovations, he also described a recycled plastic dry well that is cheaper and works more efficiently than the concrete dry wells now used to catch road runoff; and compostable leaf bags to replace the non-biodegradable black plastic bags people now use to carry leaves to the Recycling Center. He also demonstrated a household composting system for food “plate waste” that would allow residents to reduce the amount of solid waste they take to the Recycling Center — reduce their costs of town garbage bags and the town’s costs for hauling away solid waste.

DOG PARK

Mr. Card reported that he had met with proponents of a town dog park to review possible sites. The two considered most practical were the former Gruber property, now a town-owned parcel adjacent to the Recycling Center, and the vacant site of the old town Highway Barn on South Ferry Road. The problem with the Gruber property, Mr. Card said, is dog owners would have to park a distance away across the Recycling Center area, where there is with a lot of traffic and activity.

The area of the old highway site that could be fenced off for a dog park is in the rear of the parcel, directly behind the pond near the Historical Society property next door, Mr. Card said. It covers about a half acre and not a lot of clearing or work by highway crews would be necessary to prepare it, Mr. Card said.

Jerome Berner, one of the dog park proponents, said at the work session that either site “would be appreciated.” Councilman Paul Shepherd noted that the board had previously asked dog-park backers to provide details — such as how the park would be managed and maintained, how it would be insured, and what the rules for its use would be. “Do a little homework and come back to us” in two weeks with the details, Supervisor Dougherty told Mr. Berner.