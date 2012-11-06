Town grants two-year reprieve for abandoned businesses in residential zones

Businesses in residential zones now have two years of disuse instead of one before they stand to lose their right to operate commercially. The Town Board approved the change in the rules for “pre-existing, non-conforming” businesses in a 4-0 vote on Friday.

The vote came after a brief hearing at which only three people spoke. Last year, an earlier proposal to tighten the rules drew scores of angry businesspeople to Town Hall. They charged that the board — in trying to clarify the rules at the request of the Zoning Board of Appeals — was undermining a vital component of the local economy.

While easing the rules, the board stopped short of of adopting a section of the proposed zoning amendment that would give up to five more years of annual extensions before unused business properties would loose their “pre-existing, non-conforming” status.

The Shelter Island Association opposed that part of the proposal, writing in a May 29 letter to the board that any requests for annual extensions be reviewed on a case-by-case basis by the Town Board and that the board impose conditions to require the unused business properties to be properly maintained.

“Without these two requirements,” SIA President Tim Hogue wrote the board, “the town is permitting non-conforming business uses in residential zones to automatically continue to seven years after a substantial discontinuance without any town supervision or control.”

Supervisor Jim Dougherty urged the board on Friday to approve the 24-month grace period but hold off on adopting the provision for annual extensions for up to five years.

“We should put the 24 months to a vote” but “take a look” at the extension provision, the supervisor said. He cited the long-vacant Shelter Island Nursery on residentially zoned St. Mary’s Road, which neighbors have complained for years has been eyesore.

The supervisor disclosed that he’d been talking with the bank that had foreclosed on the nursery property and was hopeful the bank would allow the property to revert to residential use. But in any case, “We don’t want derelict buildings for seven years,” he said.

“Maybe there’s a little work to be done” on the discontinuance issue and the board should “noodle it,” he suggested.

When the board voted on the proposed amendment, it excluded Section D, which specifies how long a pre-existing, non-conforming business use can be “abandoned” before its special legal status is “terminated” and any future use of the property will have to conform to zoning.

The current rules allow for one year of disuse but also “a reasonable or necessary interim” for properties to change hands before “any future use shall be [required to be] in conformity” with current zoning.

The proposed revision that the board excluded from its vote Friday would allows for a two-year period of disuse “unless the owners files a notice of intent to reinstate the business or use with the building department.”