Town, CSEA reach deal on 2-percent raises

The town and its Civil Service employees have reached an agreement on a four-year contract that gives a $500 bonus in 2012 but no raises, a 2-percent raise in each of the following years and reduces sick leave for new employees from the current 22 days to 15.

Town Attorney Laury Dowd disclosed the terms of the agreement at Tuesday’s Town Board work session after Supervisor Jim Dougherty announced the agreement had been reached.

Ms. Dowd urged the Town Board to ratify the agreement, which she and Councilwoman Chris Lewis and Councilman Ed Brown negotiated for the town.

Town officials praised the union representatives, CSEA President Beverly Pelletier, Bill Banks and Chris Tehan. “They were very helpful,” Councilwoman Lewis said.

Ms. Pelletier on Wednesday confirmed the terms Ms. Dowd had described.