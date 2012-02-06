The craft of hand-carved decoys is alive and well on Shelter Island

Captain Ed Clark is well-known for his talents in transforming a block of Louisiana tupelo wood into a work of art, winning numerous awards at local and international events. He has passed his talent and craftsmanship on to children and grandchildren in the Clark family. About four years ago, Ed shared his time and experience with fellow Islander, Scott Lechmanski. Giving him a block of wood, Ed guided him through each step of the process, often sending him back to repeat a step from scratch. Although initially frustrated, Scott said, “In the long run, I realized he was right.“

Ed Clark encouraged Scott to attend his first international competition in 2009 in Ocean City, Maryland. The Ward Museum Wildfowl Carving Competition draws crowds — artisans and spectators — in the thousands. Ed’s son Dickie,and grandson Sawyer also entered the competition, each winning blue ribbons in their divisions. Entered as a novice, Scott won an Honorable Mention for his male Golden Eye, which encouraged him to keep learning more from his mentor.

In 2011, Scott won First in Species for his male Barrows Golden Eye in the Novice Decorative Life Size Floating Waterfowl class.

This was his first entry burning individual feathers into the wood and Ed Clark shared countless hours showing Scott how to do this by hand with specialized tools. Not only is each entry in this class judged on every aspect of its living counterpart, but it must also withstand being plunged upside down in a 4- by 6-foot tub of water, and able to right itself top side without assistance.

Last month, Scott entered five birds into the competition and walked away with ribbons awarded to each: one first, three seconds and a third. Judges personally commended him for his mastery of color and attention to minute detail. “I learned it all from Ed Clark,” he said.

Islanders will be able to view and appreciate his work at the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce’s Art Show and Craft Fair this August, where Scott will feature his birds.

AS REPORTED BY ELIZABETH MELICHAR