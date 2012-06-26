Teachers, Shelter Island School District settle on contract

The Shelter Island Board of Education Monday night approved a memorandum of agreement with the Shelter Island Teachers Association that will give a retroactive 1.5-percent raise for the current school year and 2-percent raises each year for the next four years.

Newly hired teachers will have to pay 20 percent of their health insurance premiums while those who are currently paying nothing will — over a four-year period — increase their contributions until they are paying 10 percent of their premiums. Those currently paying 15 percent of the premium will, over four years, see their premiums increase to 17 percent of the cost.

For a full School Board story, see Thursday’s Reporter.