Superintendent Hynes gets four-year contract extension

Shelter Island Superintendent Michael Hynes will be around at least until June 2016 as members of the Board of Education unanimously approved a contract extension Monday night. Dr. Hynes’ annual salary will remain at $175,000.

Dr. Hynes said he was “thrilled” and “honored” to accept the extension and that he appreciated the board’s vote of confidence. He also offered praise to the staff and students who, despite typical end-of-school emotions, have been handling the challenges this month like “a well-oiled machine.”

He also pronounced Saturday’s prom a success, saying it should be “a benchmark for all proms.” And he kidded about inviting his wife to the prom, saying that he was relieved she accepted his invitation.

Dr. Hynes took over as superintendent last July, but he had spent two months prior to that working with interim superintendent Robert Parry to learn the ropes.