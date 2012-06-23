Summer scholarships available for children's program at Sylvester Manor

Sylvester Manor’s Summer Educational Programs for children ages 5-12 will begin July 2 and scholarships, funded by the Shelter Island Educational Foundation, are available exclusively for Shelter Island School students.

The deadline for scholarship applications, which were distributed to students last week at the Shelter Island School, is being extended to Friday, June 29.

Applications should be mailed to P.O. Box 2029, Shelter Island, N.Y. 11964 or dropped off at the Manor House, down the driveway across from the stop sign at the IGA corner of Route 114) anytime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information or an application form, send an email to youthprograms@sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 306-4KID!