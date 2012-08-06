Sherwood House Vineyards named 'North Fork Winery of the Year'

Sherwood House Vineyards in Jamesport won four awards this week, including North Fork Winery of the Year, at last month’s New York International Wine Competition, according to a press release the company sent out this week.

The vineyard’s 2011 unoaked chardonnay, 2010 chardonnay and 2007 merlot won this year’s top awards among the 800 wines judged at the annual competition in Manhattan.

Barbara Smithen, owner of Sherwood House Vineyards, said in a press release that winning this year’s top award is one of the vineyard’s proudest achievements.

“For a little guy, we are thrilled to be recognized in such a big way by such a well-regarded, ‘in the field’ panel,” she said. “This award truly speaks to the quality of our wine at both the international and local level, and to the past 16 years of hard work behind it.”

Sherwood House Vineyards describes itself as one of the smaller wineries on Long Island because it produces about 2,800 cases of wine annually.

But the vineyard has still been able to win several awards over the years, including the Best in Class Award for its 2008 chardonnay at the 2011 LA International Wine Competition and a gold medal for its 2008 cabernet franc at the 2012 Critics Challenge International.

For more information about Sherwood House Vineyards, visit sherwoodhousevineyards.com.

jennifer@timesreview.com