Reverend Bozzuti-Jones to preach at Union Chapel today

Union Chapel will welcome The Reverend Mark Francisco Bozzuti-Jones as guest preacher at 10:30 a.m. today.

Reverend Bozzuti-Jones is the priest for pastoral care at Trinity Church, Wall Street, and is a regular retreat facilitator and spiritual director.

He leads a weekly discussion group called, “The Gospel, Times, Journal & You.” Born and educated in Kingston, Jamaica, he completed graduate studies at Loyola University, Chicago, the Jesuit School of Theology, Berkeley, the University of San Francisco and the Weston Jesuit School of Theology, Cambridge and has served as a missionary in Guyana, Belize, Mexico and Brazil.

Reverend Bozzuti-Jones is an award-winning author and has published numerous books, including “The Womb of Advent” (Church Publishing), “Never Said a Mumbalin’ Word” (Augsburg), “The Miter Fits Just Fine: A Biography of Bishop Barbara Harris” (Cowley), “Informed by Faith” (Cowley), “Sing the Faith: Spirituals” (Augsburg Fortress), and the children’s books, “God Created” (Augsburg Fortress), “God Thought of You” (Morehouse) and “Jesus the Word” (Augsburg). His newest book, “The Gospel of Barack Hussein Obama According to Mark,” was published in March.

The vocal soloist this week is Maggie D’Orio from Mastic. She is a junior at Queens College, majoring in music education with an emphasis on voice and viola. Maggie has spent many summers on Shelter Island with her grandparents.

This is the first time she will be singing at Union Chapel. She will be singing two spirituals — “Deep River” and “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot.” You will also see her working at Sweet Tomato’s.