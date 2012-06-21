Police Blotter: 4 drivers, 1 boater handed tickets

Four motorists were given tickets during the week — one on Smith Street for failure to stop at a stop sign; one for driving the wrong way on a one-way street; a third on West Neck Road for not having the proper seatbelt for a minor in the back seat; and a fourth for driving an uninspected vehicle on South Ferry Road. A boater was give a summons in West Neck Harbor for operating a boat with an expired registration.

ACCIDENTS

On June 12, Sheryl Cardone of Shelter Island was pulling out of the Center Post Office parking lot in front of Norman A. Burt of Shelter Island, whose vehicle hit hers. According to the police report, she didn’t see Mr. Burt’s vehicle approaching. Damage was under $1,000.

On June 17, a caller reported that a friend had fallen off a bicycle while riding on North Ferry Road. She was disoriented and taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital by a town Emergency Medical Service team.

OTHER REPORTS

On June 12, a caller reported finding graffiti on the handball court in the Center.

Police received a report on June 12 that a load of gravel had been dumped on a village roadway. Police notified those responsible to remove the gravel.

A number of sick raccoons were reported during the week at various locations in the Center and Silver Beach. Police located and put down five of them.

An injured deer was reported in Silver Beach on June 12 and had to be put down by police.

Police investigated a case of larceny in the Center on June 13.

A caller reported on June 14 that two large dogs had approached her in an aggressive manner. According to the police report, the animal control officer spoke to the dogs’ owner who had the dogs under control.

A caller told police on June 14 about an open door and light on in a Center residence. Police responded and found no sign of any criminal activity.

Police were told on June 14 at 11:30 p.m. about loud music in the Center. The report was unfounded, according to the blotter.

Loud noise/music was reported on June 16 at about 1 a.m. at Sunset Beach. The volume was lowered.

A caller reported that someone was waterskiing in Montclair with an observer under 10 years of age. A Marine unit responded and the observer, 11, was a legal age to be an observer.

Police received a May Day report of a boat on fire in Dering Harbor on June 16 and notified the Shelter Island Fire Department.

The boat was located with a failed engine in Pipes Cove and subsequently towed to Coecles Harbor.

On June 16, police assisted a Center resident to disconnect malfunctioning smoke detectors.

Loud music was reported at about 9:45 p.m. in Montclair. A wedding was in progress; the band lowered the volume.

A caller reported hearing 15 to 20 gunshots on June 16 in Silver Beach, followed by several cars leaving the area at high rates of speed. Police canvassed the area with negative results.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in Cartwright on June 17 and again to the same location several hours later.

Police located a person taking clams in Gardiner’s Creek on June 17 without a permit and in an area closed by the state DEC. The clams were returned to the creek.

Police responded to a property dispute in the Center on June 17. No further action was taken.

A Cartwright caller was referred by police to Family Court on June 17 with regard to previous domestic disputes.

A motorist was advised by police on June 18 to park legally in the Center.

On June 18, police responded to a domestic dispute in Cartwright.

A Ram Island caller reported a flooded basement on June 18; police closed the valve of an uncapped pipe.

A caller told police on June 18 that the number of cars parked on Fiske Field near the basketball courts was a hazard to kids playing there. The Shelter Island Highway Department was notified and the split-rail fence repaired, which will keep people from driving onto the field.

Five burglary alarms were set off during the week in the Center and on Ram Island — one was at the Historical Society, the others were at residences. In all cases the premises appeared to be secure.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 14.