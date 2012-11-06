Plover chicks spotted in Shell Beach nesting area

Resident birder and photographer Don Bindler spotted piping plover chicks in the fenced-off area on Shell Beach that is maintained by the town to protect nests from predators, marauders and people.

The birds are an endangered species because of lost of habitat and their exposure when nesting on open beaches. The world population of the bird has been estimated at about 6,500, with half on the East Coast of the U.S.

“There are two piping plover chicks scampering around Shell Beach in the company of four adults,” Mr. Bindler said. “I was afraid we had none.”

His photo was taken on Sunday, June 10.