Peconic Bay fishing trip leads to rescue of four men

A fishing trip out of Mattituck took a turn for the worst Saturday afternoon after four passengers noticed water flooding the lower cabin of their boat, Southampton Town Police said.

The men, who had dropped anchor near Great Peconic River Buoy 24, which is located closest to Shinnecock Hills on the South Fork opposite Mattituck to the north, were rescued by Southampton Bay Constables Richard Franks and Mark Ruocco.

Officer Franks towed the boat to shallow water while Officer Ruocco safely removed the four men — including the man who notified police, Juan Rodriguez, 62, of Brooklyn — from their vessel. The call was received by police about 4 p.m. Saturday.

Sea Tow also responded to the call and helped pump the water from the boat, which it later towed back to New Suffolk.

No injuries were reported in the incident.