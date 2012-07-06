Paul John Rendeiro, 43, died at Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 20, 2012 after a brief illness.

PJ, as he was known to everyone, was born at Eastern Long Island Hospital to Paul and Kathy Rendeiro. He graduated from Shelter Island High School in 1986. He joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed for three and a half years on the aircraft carrier USS Midway in Japan.

He met his wife Mami in Japan. After his discharge, they remained in Japan, where their son Jonathan was born.

In 2000, the family relocated to the U.S,, first to California and later to Charlotte.

PJ is survived by his wife Mami and son Jonathan, both of Charlotte; parents Paul and Kathy of Shelter Island; and brother Mark of Charlotte.

A memorial service was held on May 23, 2012 in Charlotte. His ashes will be sent home to Shelter Island for burial at a later date.